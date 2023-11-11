Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Goalpara starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.31 Lakhs in Goalpara.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Goalpara starts from Rs. 3.23 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.31 Lakhs in Goalpara.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 dealers and showrooms in Goalpara for best offers.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price breakup in Goalpara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 which starts at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs in Goalpara, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which starts at Rs. 2.92 Lakhs in Goalpara and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Goalpara.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green ₹ 3.23 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red ₹ 3.23 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe ₹ 3.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price