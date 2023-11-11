Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Gandhidham starts from Rs. 3.34 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.43 Lakhs in Gandhidham.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 dealers and showrooms in Gandhidham for best offers.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price breakup in Gandhidham includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is mainly compared to KTM 250 Duke which starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs in Gandhidham, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 2.48 Lakhs in Gandhidham and TVS Apache RR 310 starting at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Gandhidham.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green ₹ 3.34 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red ₹ 3.34 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Ventura Storm ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe ₹ 3.43 Lakhs
