Continental GT 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Right Side View
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Continental GT 650

4.0
33 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Continental GT 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 398.63 cc

Continental GT 650: 647.95 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.67 kmpl

Continental GT 650: 27.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 41.9 bhp

Continental GT 650: 47.0 bhp

Speed

Category Average: 154.0 kmph

Continental GT 650: 169.0 kmph

View all Continental GT 650 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Latest Update

  • Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
  • Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 unveiled at Savile Row Concours 2024

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Continental GT 650.
    VS
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Rear View
    Front Right View
    Left View
    Right View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹ 3.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
    6 Variants Available
    Rocker Red₹3.19 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
    Check Offers
    British Racing Green₹3.19 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
    Check Offers
    DUX Deluxe₹3.29 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
    Check Offers
    Slipstream Blue₹3.39 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 12Ah
    Check Offers
    Apex Grey₹3.39 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 12Ah
    Check Offers
    Mr Clean₹3.45 Lakhs*
    647.95 cc
    169 kmph
    Clock
    Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

    Cons

    Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

    In 2018, Royal Enfield took the market by storm when it launched the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Popularly known as 650 Twins, the motorcycles have been very successful not only in India but globally as well. Since the launch, the 650 Twins have not received any significant updates. After almost five years, Royal Enfield decided to provide a few updates to the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 that were important. We got to ride both motorcycles for a few days and here are our thoughts about it.

    READ MORE

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Images

    18 images
    View All Continental GT 650 Images

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colours

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Dux deluxe
    Slipstream blue
    British racing green
    Rocker red
    Apex grey
    Mr clean

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications and Features

    Max Power47 bhp
    Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
    Mileage27.0 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine647.95 cc
    Max Speed169 kmph
    View all Continental GT 650 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
    Zontes GK350
    Royal Enfield Bear 650
    QJ Motor SRV 300
    BSA Gold Star 650
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
    Keeway K-Light 250V
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.59 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.93 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.37 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.39 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.03 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹2.89 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹3.64 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    Power
    47.65 PS
    Power
    47.65 PS
    Power
    46 PS
    Power
    38.52 PS
    Power
    47.4 PS
    Power
    30.72 PS
    Power
    45.6 PS
    Power
    47.4 PS
    Power
    18.9 PS
    Power
    47 PS
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    32 Nm
    Torque
    56.5 Nm
    Torque
    26 Nm
    Torque
    55 Nm
    Torque
    52.3 Nm
    Torque
    19 Nm
    Torque
    52.3 Nm
    Engine
    647.95 cc
    Engine
    648 cc
    Engine
    398.63 cc
    Engine
    348 cc
    Engine
    648 cc
    Engine
    296 cc
    Engine
    652 cc
    Engine
    647.95 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    648 cc
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Kerb Weight
    240 kg
    Kerb Weight
    171.2 kg
    Kerb Weight
    188 kg
    Kerb Weight
    216 kg
    Kerb Weight
    164 kg
    Kerb Weight
    213 kg
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Kerb Weight
    179 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    241 kg
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2180 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    2206 mm
    Length
    2122 mm
    Length
    2230 mm
    Length
    2260 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Currently viewingContinental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650Continental GT 650 vs Svartpilen 401Continental GT 650 vs GK350Continental GT 650 vs Bear 650Continental GT 650 vs SRV 300Continental GT 650 vs Gold Star 650Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650Continental GT 650 vs K-Light 250VContinental GT 650 vs Super Meteor 650
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    North Delhi Motorcycles
    A-1, Saraswati Vihar, Outer Ring Road, Pitampura., Delhi 110084
    +91 - 8291822920
    Amar Autos
    A-64, Ground Floor, Vikas Marg, Gurunanak Pura, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9582973267
    KayTee Automobiles
    135,Arjun Nagar,Opp. Defence Colony, Main Road,Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi 110037
    +91 - 9891442222
    Sunshine Automobiles
    No A1/100 Durgapuri Chowk Opposite Shiv Mandir Kabir Nagar, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 8291649329
    T R SAWHNEY MOTORCYCLES PRIVATE LIMITED
    No F12, Main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9999997333
    North Delhi Motorcycles
    Sri Manjunatha Convention Hall, Kenchankuppe Gate, Bm Road, Bidadi, Delhi 110034
    +91 - 9810558625
    See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Videos

    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    View all Royal Enfield Bikes
    View all Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Rocker Red
    647.95 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    ₹ 3.19 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Rocker Red
    647.95 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    British Racing Green
    647.95 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    ₹3.19 Lakhs*
    DUX Deluxe
    647.95 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    ₹3.29 Lakhs*
    Slipstream Blue
    47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm | 169 kmph | 312.5 km
    ₹3.39 Lakhs*
    Apex Grey
    47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm | 169 kmph | 312.5 km
    ₹3.39 Lakhs*
    Mr Clean
    647.95 cc | 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    ₹3.45 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹5304.11/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.03
    33 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    32
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Classic Looks with Power
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a stunning bike with classic retro looks. The engine performance is fantastic, and the overall feel is top-notch.By: Tanisha Banerjee (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Pure Joy to Ride
    Riding the Continental GT 650 is pure joy. The torque is strong, and it’s smooth on highways. The ride quality is also really comfortable for long rides.By: Bikash Mohanty (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Classic Cafe Racer Feel
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 combines retro styling with a powerful engine, offering an unmatched ride experience.By: Arjun Tiwari (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    No Compromise on Comfort
    What I love about the GT 650 is that there's no compromise on comfort. It’s smooth on all kinds of roads. Despite its power, the ride feels effortless. Perfect for long-distance riding.By: Pranav Joshi (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish Comfortable Reliable
    The Continental GT 650 is stylish, comfortable, and very reliable. Whether you’re commuting or taking it for a weekend trip, the bike performs well. The seat is comfortable for long rides, and the build quality is top-notch!By: Simran Kaur (Jan 8, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish Yet Powerful
    The GT 650 is so stylish and elegant. It's a true head-turner on the streets. But the best part is how well it performs. The power, the torque, everything feels great! A perfect bike for people who appreciate both aesthetics and performance.By: Chetan Rana (Dec 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth Power Delivery
    The power delivery of the GT 650 is so smooth. I love how responsive the throttle is. Whether you're cruising or overtaking, it feels effortless. It’s a fantastic ride and totally worth every penny.By: Ravi Joshi (Dec 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best Value for Money
    Considering the price, the Continental GT 650 offers great value for money. It’s not just stylish, but it also has a high-performance engine that makes riding a pleasure. I feel like I’ve made a great investment!By: Gurleen Sahota (Dec 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Top Notch Ride Quality
    The ride quality on this bike is fantastic. It’s a little heavy, but the stability it provides is unmatched. On highways, it glides like a dream, and in traffic, it’s easy to maneuver. Can’t ask for a better bike!By: Jasleen Sidhu (Dec 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    A Royal Experience on Two Wheels
    Riding the Continental GT 650 feels like royalty! The bike’s powerful engine and smooth suspension make every ride feel effortless. It's great for long rides and city commutes alike. Simply amazing!By: Kanika Kahlon (Dec 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Cafe Racer Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
    Upcoming Cafe Racer Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesRoyal Enfield BikesRoyal Enfield Continental GT 650