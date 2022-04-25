Introduction

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was first launched in 2017 and it is currently available at a starting price of ₹3.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is built as a 1970s-inspired cafe racer and brings an old-school aesthetic with modern flair. The Continental GT nameplate was first introduced in the mid-1960s by the original UK-based Royal Enfield. It was called the Royal Enfield Continental GT 250 and was first debuted at the 1964 Earls Court UK national motorcycle exhibition. The Continental GT 650 is driven by Royal Enfield’s tried-and-tested air/oil-cooled 648 cc parallel-twin engine and is offered in six distinct colour options.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price:

The Continental GT 650 starts at ₹3.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rocker Red and the British Racing Green paint schemes. The Dux Deluxe variant is offered at ₹3.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Apex Green and Slipstream Blue are priced at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom) while Mr Clean tops the range at ₹3.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 launched?

The current Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was first introduced in 2017, replacing the 535 cc 2014 Continental GT. The original model was a 250 cc Continental GT that was made by Royal Enfield in the UK for the 1965 model year.

How many variants/colour options of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are available?

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is offered in six colour options. Rocker Red and British Racing Green are the base paint schemes on offer and are priced at ₹3.19 lakh (ex-showroom). These come standard with steel spoke wheels. The Dux Deluxe model comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.29 lakh and it puts on alloys. The Slipstream Blue and Apex Green variants are offered with a blacked-out engine and exhaust pipe and are both priced at ₹3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Mr Clean goes all chrome with spoke wheels and is priced from ₹3.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

What features are available in the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650?

The Continental GT 650 is a 1970s-inspired no-frills cafe racer, and as such it chooses to leave behind a wide range of modern amenities in favour of retro aesthetics. It has an LED headlamp and two analogue gauges for the tachometer and speedometer. With the 2023 update, Royal Enfield added a USB port to charge devices and the bike further features a new rotary-style switchgear.

What are the technical specifications of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650?

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is powered by the 648 cc inline twin-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. This unit makes 46.8 bhp of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of maximum torque at 5,150 rpm.

The cafe racer is built around a steel tubular, double cradle frame. It is held up by telelscopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged rear shocks. It rides on 18-inch alloy or spoke wheels. Braking duties are taken up by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

What is the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650’s mileage?

The Continental GT 650 claims an ARAI-certified fuel economy figure of 27 kmpl with a 12.5-litre fuel tank.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650?

The Continental GT 650 has a 174 mm ground clearance and brings a kerb weight of 214 kg. It offers a seat height of 793 mm.

Which motorcycles does the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 rival in its segment?

Neo-retro motorcycles similar to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are the BSA Goldstar 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.