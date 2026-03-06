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Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Continental GT 750. The images showcase the ...Read More

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Front Hide Look View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

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3.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Expected price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Front Hide Look View
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Related News

With the 750 cc engines, we are expecting that the power and torque output will go slightly up when compared to the current 650s.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spied in India ahead of launch
6 Mar 2026
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 features special race-style livery. It was showcased at the Motoverse.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 spied: What to expect?
5 Mar 2026
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 is a race-spec prototype.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 race prototype showcased at Motoverse 2025
21 Nov 2025
Tesla Model Y (Representative image)
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10 Apr 2026
The reintroduced Bajaj Pulsar 180 features updated LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.
Bajaj Pulsar 180 revived at 1.22 lakh, gets LED lights and Bluetooth console
10 Apr 2026
VinFast is gearing up to launch three electric scooters in India in the second half of this year to kickstart its electric two-wheeler sales journey in the country.
VinFast to launch 3 electric scooters in India in 2026. Everything you must know
10 Apr 2026
The Scrambler 400 X now uses a 350 cc engine, which has a shorter stroke when compared to the 400 cc motor.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review: Smaller Engine, Big Question, Have They Pulled It Off?
10 Apr 2026
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks at the AIMA conference, outlining India’s long-term vision for the automobile sector.
Nitin Gadkari sees India becoming the world’s largest auto market in 7 years
10 Apr 2026
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 Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Related News

Royal Enfield Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
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