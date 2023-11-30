Saved Articles

HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
2.23 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Key Specs
Engine349.34 cc
View all Classic 350 specs and features

Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel Latest Updates

Classic 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel in Delhi is Rs. 2.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2145 mm
  • Max Power: 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel Price

    Halcyon Series With Single-Channel
    ₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349.34 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,95,919
    RTO
    16,174
    Insurance
    10,855
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,22,948
    EMI@4,792/mo
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Length
    2145 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Height
    1090 mm
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90 - 19, Rear :-120/80 - 18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    153 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Stroke
    85.8 mm
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    349.34 cc
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Self Start Only
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Bore
    72 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Twin Downtube Spine Frame
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
    Rear Suspension
    Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
    Tripmeter
    Analogue
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon Series With Single-Channel EMI
    EMI4,313 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,00,653
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,00,653
    Interest Amount
    58,116
    Payable Amount
    2,58,769

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 other Variants

    Redditch Series With Single-Channel
    ₹2.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349.34 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,93,080
    RTO
    15,946
    Insurance
    10,829
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,19,855
    EMI@4,726/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
