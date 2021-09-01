ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 350[2021-2024] Colours

Classic 350[2021-2024] is available in 14 colours in India - redditch sage green, redditch grey, chrome red, gunmetal grey, dark stealth black, halcyon black, halcyon green, redditch red, halcyon grey, chrome bronze, halcyon black, halcyon green, halcyon grey and signal desert sand. You can view your favourite Classic 350[2021-2024] colour image.
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