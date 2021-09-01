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ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 350[2021-2024] Colours

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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Classic 350[2021-2024] Colours

Classic 350[2021-2024] is available in 14 colours in India - redditch sage green, redditch grey, chrome red, gunmetal grey, dark stealth black, halcyon black, halcyon green, redditch red, halcyon grey, chrome bronze, halcyon black, halcyon green, halcyon grey and signal desert sand. You can view your favourite Classic 350[2021-2024] colour image.

Redditch Sage Green
Redditch Grey
Chrome Red
Gunmetal Grey
Dark Stealth Black
Halycon Black
Halycon Green
Redditch Red
Halcyon Grey
Chrome Bronze
Halycon Black
Halycon Green
Halycon Grey
Signals Desert Sand
Redditch sage green

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Images

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