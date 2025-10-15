hamburger icon
Classic 650Specs & FeaturesImages

Royal Enfield Classic 650 On Road Price in New Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Left View
1/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Right View
2/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front View
3/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Left View
4/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rear Left View
5/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/8
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.86 - 4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Classic 650 Price in

New Delhi

Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 3.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4 Lakhs in New Delhi.

...Read More

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variant Wise Price List in

New Delhi
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Classic 650 Hotrod

₹3.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,36,610
RTO
27,459
Insurance
21,471
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
3,85,540
EMI@8,287/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Classic 650 Classic

₹3.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
Add to Compare
View breakup

Classic 650 Chrome

₹4 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Interceptor 650 Price in New Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Super Meteor 650 Price in New Delhi
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3 - 3.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gold Star 650 Price in New Delhi
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
SRV 300 Price in New Delhi
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K-Light 250V Price in New Delhi

Royal Enfield Classic 650 News

View all
 Royal Enfield Classic 650 News

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Videos

View all
 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome in New Delhi is Rs. 4.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome in New Delhi amount to Rs. 28,521, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 650 in New Delhi is Rs. 7,817.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome in New Delhi are Rs. 21,598, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

95,677 - 99,476
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.6 - 1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kawasaki Z500

Kawasaki Z500

5.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli 302R

Benelli 302R

3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details