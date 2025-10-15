Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 3.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4 Lakhs in Margao. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hotrod and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Classic 650 dealers and showrooms in Margao for best offers. Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price breakup in Margao includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.03 Lakhs in Margao, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.64 Lakhs in Margao and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Margao.