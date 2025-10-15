Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price in Kanpur Dehat starts from Rs. 3.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hotrod and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Classic 650 dealers and showrooms in Kanpur Dehat for best offers. Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price breakup in Kanpur Dehat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.03 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.64 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Kanpur Dehat.