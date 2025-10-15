Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price in Banswara starts from Rs. 3.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4 Lakhs in Banswara. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hotrod and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 650 Chrome. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Classic 650 dealers and showrooms in Banswara for best offers. Royal Enfield Classic 650 on road price breakup in Banswara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.03 Lakhs in Banswara, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 which starts at Rs. 3.64 Lakhs in Banswara and Royal Enfield Bullet 650 starting at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Banswara.