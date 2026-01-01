hamburger icon
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Left View
1/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Right View
2/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front View
3/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Left View
4/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rear Left View
5/8
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rear Right View
6/8

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Classic

4.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Classic 650 Classic

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Classic Price

Classic 650 Classic

₹4.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,65,995
RTO
29,810
Insurance
21,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,17,555
4,17,555
EMI@8,975/mo
Close

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Classic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.8 L
Ground Clearance
154 mm
Length
2318 mm
Wheelbase
1475 mm
Height
1137 mm
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
892 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-140/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
157 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.04 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork 43 mm, 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock, 90 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Tripper Navigation
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 12 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Classic EMI
EMI8,077 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,75,799
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,75,799
Interest Amount
1,08,844
Payable Amount
4,84,643

