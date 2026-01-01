|Engine
|647.95 cc
The Classic 650 Chrome, is listed at ₹4.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Classic 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Classic 650 Chrome is available in 4 colour options: Black Chrome, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, Vallam Red.
The Classic 650 Chrome is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.
In the Classic 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.15 Lakhs - 3.63 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 priced between ₹3.99 Lakhs - 4.32 Lakhs.
The Classic 650 Chrome has Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.