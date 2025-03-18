Classic 650 is for classy peopleI saw this Bike in Motoverse 2024. The design is just superb, we had so many 650cc variants in Royal Enfield, but all were eagerly waiting for a more powerful engine in the Classic version. RE has maintained its classic legacy in this with a more powerful engine. The simple aesthetics and classy design are what always make the RE Classic model a must-buy. No doubt this is why the Classic variant is the highest-selling bike of RE. Classic 650 handles corners too well for its size and weight. The large disc brakes and comfort of seating are all that make this bike a great ride. Though being the heaviest bike in the RE family, the weight management of the bike is excellent and loaded with great features like dual-channel ABS, analog-digital meter, slipper clutch, USB charging, standard tripper in all variants, dual-tone color options. It's a bulk buy. The only wish is that it had spoke wheels with tubeless tires.By: Vijay Shanbhag (Dec 18, 2024)