Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Left View
UPCOMING
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 650

Exp. Launch on 18 Mar 2025

5.0
2 Opinions
₹3.2 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Classic 650 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 647.95 cc

Classic 650: 647.95 cc

Power

Category Average: 39.34 ps

Classic 650: 47.04 ps

View all Classic 650 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Classic 650

Classic 650 Launch Date

The Royal Enfield Classic
...Read More
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Images

8 images
View All Classic 650 Images

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Colours

Royal Enfield Classic 650 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black chrome
Bruntingthorpe blue
Teal
Vallam red

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.04
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine647.95 cc

Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BNT MOTORS
No B1/A15, Mohan Cooperative, New Delhi, Delhi 110042
+91 - 9205699441
Dua Auto
A-12 Rajapuri, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Naga., Delhi 110015
+91 - 8291358641
Kays Autos
A - 6, Mahipalpur Extension, Main Vasant Kunj Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
+91 - 9810433555
Kinematics Marketing Co
A-8, Gujranwala Town Part 1 G.T. Karnal Road., Delhi 110005
LAMBA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED
Karol Bagh , Shop No 1234/4 , Pyare Lal Road, Naiwala, Delhi 110015
+91 - 9956134841
Lamba Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
D/E 35, Rama Road Industrial Area, Najafgarh Road., Delhi 110018
+91 - 9956134841
See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 650 User Opinions & Ratings

5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
2
Classic 650 is for classy people
I saw this Bike in Motoverse 2024. The design is just superb, we had so many 650cc variants in Royal Enfield, but all were eagerly waiting for a more powerful engine in the Classic version. RE has maintained its classic legacy in this with a more powerful engine. The simple aesthetics and classy design are what always make the RE Classic model a must-buy. No doubt this is why the Classic variant is the highest-selling bike of RE. Classic 650 handles corners too well for its size and weight. The large disc brakes and comfort of seating are all that make this bike a great ride. Though being the heaviest bike in the RE family, the weight management of the bike is excellent and loaded with great features like dual-channel ABS, analog-digital meter, slipper clutch, USB charging, standard tripper in all variants, dual-tone color options. It's a bulk buy. The only wish is that it had spoke wheels with tubeless tires.By: Vijay Shanbhag (Dec 18, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Best look,
This bike look is so good comfortable and mileage are so good we love this and features are very good.By: Neetesh rajput (Oct 2, 2024)
Read Full Opinion

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
