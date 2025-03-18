Classic 650 is for classy people

I saw this Bike in Motoverse 2024. The design is just superb, we had so many 650cc variants in Royal Enfield, but all were eagerly waiting for a more powerful engine in the Classic version. RE has maintained its classic legacy in this with a more powerful engine. The simple aesthetics and classy design are what always make the RE Classic model a must-buy. No doubt this is why the Classic variant is the highest-selling bike of RE. Classic 650 handles corners too well for its size and weight. The large disc brakes and comfort of seating are all that make this bike a great ride. Though being the heaviest bike in the RE family, the weight management of the bike is excellent and loaded with great features like dual-channel ABS, analog-digital meter, slipper clutch, USB charging, standard tripper in all variants, dual-tone color options. It's a bulk buy. The only wish is that it had spoke wheels with tubeless tires.

By: Vijay Shanbhag (Dec 18, 2024)