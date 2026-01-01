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HomeNew BikesRoyal EnfieldClassic 650125th Year Anniversary Edition
Classic 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front View
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Left View
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Key Specs
Engine647.95 cc
View all Classic 650 specs and features

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Prices

The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition, is listed at ₹4.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Mileage

All variants of the Classic 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Colours

The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition is available in 4 colour options: Black Chrome, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, Vallam Red.

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Engine and Transmission

The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Classic 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.38 Lakhs - 3.69 Lakhs.

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Specs & Features

The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and Roadside Assistance.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Price

Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition

₹4.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,589
RTO
35,117
Insurance
24,517
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,85,223
EMI@10,429/mo
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.7 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.9 L
Length
2250 mm
Ground Clearance
154 mm
Wheelbase
1475 mm
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Height
1137 mm
Width
892 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Tyre Pressure
32 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-140/70-18
Rear Caliper
2 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
157 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.04 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Shock, 90 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork 43 mm, 120 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 12 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 40,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition EMI
EMI9,386 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,36,700
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,36,700
Interest Amount
1,26,483
Payable Amount
5,63,183

Royal Enfield Classic 650 other Variants

Classic 650 Hotrod

₹4.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,67,592
RTO
30,477
Insurance
23,607
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,21,676
EMI@9,063/mo
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Close

Classic 650 Classic

₹4.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,72,427
RTO
30,864
Insurance
23,682
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,26,973
EMI@9,177/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Classic 650 Chrome

₹4.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,82,097
RTO
31,637
Insurance
23,834
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,37,568
EMI@9,405/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Classic 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

3.38 - 3.69 Lakhs
+2
Classic 650vsInterceptor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

4.06 - 4.4 Lakhs
+2
Classic 650vsSuper Meteor 650
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.42 - 3.65 Lakhs
+1
Classic 650vsGold Star 650
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs Onwards
Classic 650vsSRV 300

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