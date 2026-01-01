|Engine
|647.95 cc
The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition, is listed at ₹4.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Classic 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition is available in 4 colour options: Black Chrome, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, Vallam Red.
The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition is powered by a 647.95 cc engine.
In the Classic 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 priced ₹3.65 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 priced between ₹3.38 Lakhs - 3.69 Lakhs.
The Classic 650 125th Year Anniversary Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and Roadside Assistance.