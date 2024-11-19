What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Tiruchirappalli? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 2.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Tiruchirappalli? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Tiruchirappalli amount to Rs. 24,480, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Tiruchirappalli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 4,496.