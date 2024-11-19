HT Auto

Royal Enfield Classic 350 On Road Price in Pilibhit

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left Side
1/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Right Side
2/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Right Side View
3/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front View
4/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Handle Bar View
5/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Headlight
6/19
1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pilibhit
Classic 350 Price in Pilibhit

Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Pilibhit starts from Rs. 2.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.37 Lakhs in Pilibhit. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch₹ 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon₹ 2.28 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage₹ 2.31 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium₹ 2.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in Pilibhit

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Redditch
₹2.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,080
RTO
20,508
Insurance
11,115
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Pilibhit)
2,24,703
EMI@4,830/mo
Halcyon
₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
View breakup
Heritage
₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
View breakup
View breakup
Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield has just dropped a teaser for the upcoming Goan Classic 350, hinting at possible colour options that will be offered. The clip shows us a glimpse of the 349 cc single-cylinder engine (shown above) and a series of kaleidoscopic visuals.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 gets a new teaser ahead of November 23 launch
19 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be based on the Classic 350 and the fifth motorcycle to come from the J-Series platform
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to launch on Nov 23. Here's what to expect
14 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be based on the Classic 350 and the fifth motorcycle to come from the J-Series platform
Auto recap, Nov 13: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launch date, Hyundai Creta EV spotted
14 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be based on the Classic 350 and the fifth motorcycle to come from the J-Series platform
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 India launch on November 23
13 Nov 2024
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Emerald Green colour scheme.
Want a retro classic bike but not a Royal Enfield Classic 350? Here are 3 alternative bikes for you
11 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Videos

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield Classic 350 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Pilibhit is Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Pilibhit amount to Rs. 20,400, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Pilibhit is Rs. 4,556.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Pilibhit are Rs. 12,120, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

