Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Nadiad starts from Rs. 2.28 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.55 Lakhs in Nadiad.
The
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Classic 350 dealers and showrooms in Nadiad for best offers.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price breakup in Nadiad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is mainly compared to Triumph Speed 400 which starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs in Nadiad, Jawa 42 FJ which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Nadiad and Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Nadiad.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage ₹ 2.28 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium ₹ 2.32 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals ₹ 2.46 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Dark ₹ 2.55 Lakhs
