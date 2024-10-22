What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Karnal? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Karnal is Rs. 2.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Karnal? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Karnal amount to Rs. 16,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Karnal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Karnal is Rs. 4,592.