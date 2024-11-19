What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Chhapra? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Chhapra is Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Chhapra? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Chhapra amount to Rs. 20,400, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Chhapra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Chhapra is Rs. 4,581.