Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.47 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.57 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Classic 350 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which starts at Rs. 1.74 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch ₹ 2.47 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon ₹ 2.42 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage ₹ 2.51 Lakhs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium ₹ 2.57 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
