Royal Enfield Classic 350 On Road Price in Amreli

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left Side
1/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Right Side
2/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Right Side View
3/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front View
4/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Handle Bar View
5/19
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Headlight
View all Images
6/19
1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Amreli
Classic 350 Price in Amreli

Royal Enfield Classic 350 on road price in Amreli starts from Rs. 2.19 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Amreli. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch₹ 2.19 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Halcyon₹ 2.22 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage₹ 2.24 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium₹ 2.28 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in Amreli

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Redditch
₹2.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,080
RTO
9,751
Insurance
16,588
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Amreli)
2,19,419
EMI@4,716/mo
Halcyon
₹2.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349.34 cc
Heritage
₹2.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will come carrying most of the equipment from the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to debut at Motoverse. Key expectations from it
22 Oct 2024
With the back to back launch of Jawa 42 FJ and Royal Enfield Classic 350 models in short span, India's retro motorcycle segment has been rejuvenated with a refreshing touch.
Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets refreshing touch
4 Sept 2024
Royal Enfield Classic 350 has received a revamped avatar with new colours and fresh features, revising its competition against rivals like Jawa 350 and Honda CB350.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which one should you choose
3 Sept 2024
The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a revised colour pallet and feature list, while mechanically it remains same. The motorcycle competes with Jawa 350 and Honda CB350.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa 350: Which retro motorcycle to choose
2 Sept 2024
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 2.
Auto recap, September 1: Car sales slump for second straight month, new Royal Enfield Classic 350 bookings begin
2 Sept 2024
View all
 Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Videos

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
View all
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Amreli is Rs. 2.28 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Amreli amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Amreli is Rs. 4,449.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Classic 350 Heritage Premium in Amreli are Rs. 12,120, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

