Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starting price is Rs. 1,25,133 in India. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes with 346 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bullet 350 starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sits

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications and Features

X Electric Start
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1395 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
90 mm
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic ignition ECU/Variable
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1
Displacement
346 cc
Clutch
Wet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
70 mm
Chassis
Single downtube, using engine as stressed member
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 News

A test mule of new-gen Bullet 350
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to be launched on 30th August: Details
20 Jul 2023
Image of Royal Enfield SG650 Concept used for representational purposes only.
4 Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in 2023: New Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450
27 May 2023
Despite being similar, both motorcycles have quite a bit of difference.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Should you spend the extra money?
10 May 2023
Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles for the Indian market.
New-gen Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450: 5 upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles
3 May 2023
The owner of the motorcycle wanted to completely restore his Bullet 350 CI.
This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army
24 Feb 2023
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 top variant price is ₹ 1.4 Lakhs.

X Kick Start
1.25 Lakhs*
346 cc
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
X Electric Start
1.4 Lakhs*
346 cc
19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

