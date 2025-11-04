A Reliable Companion for Touring

It is a good bike with a power-packed engine. With a low center of gravity and wider tyres, the bike remains stable and offers excellent road grip. The looks from every angle appeal to bike enthusiasts who treat their machines with passion and pride. It also encourages women riders with its ease of handling. Personally, it was a smooth and enjoyable experience, with user-friendly controls and effortless operation. The engine vibrations have been minimized, making the ride more refined. Overall, it’s a durable and value-for-money machine, priced affordably. Moreover, it brings back nostalgia and perfectly revives the old punchline – 'Let the boys have their toys, be a man and ride a Bullet

By: Surojit Banerjee ( Nov 4, 2025 )