Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Solapur starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.04 Lakhs in Solapur.
The
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Bear 650 dealers and showrooms in Solapur for best offers.
Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price breakup in Solapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is mainly compared to Zontes GK350 which starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs in Solapur, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 which starts at Rs. 3.19 Lakhs in Solapur and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Solapur.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White ₹ 3.91 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Petrol Green ₹ 3.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Wild Honey ₹ 3.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow ₹ 4.04 Lakhs
