Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.13 Lakhs in Sivasagar. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Bear 650 dealers and showrooms in Sivasagar for best offers. Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White
|₹ 3.91 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Petrol Green
|₹ 3.96 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Wild Honey
|₹ 3.96 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow
|₹ 4.04 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine
|₹ 4.13 Lakhs
