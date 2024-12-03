What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Silchar? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Silchar is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Silchar? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Silchar amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Silchar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Silchar is Rs. 7,921.