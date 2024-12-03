What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Nizamabad? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Nizamabad is Rs. 4.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Nizamabad? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Two Four Nine in Nizamabad amount to Rs. 30,220, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Nizamabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Nizamabad is Rs. 7,921.