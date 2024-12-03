What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Golaghat? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Golaghat is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Golaghat? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Golaghat amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Golaghat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Golaghat is Rs. 7,921.