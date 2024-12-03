Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Angul starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.04 Lakhs in Angul.
The
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Bear 650 dealers and showrooms in Angul for best offers.
Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price breakup in Angul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is mainly compared to Zontes GK350 which starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs in Angul, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 which starts at Rs. 3.19 Lakhs in Angul and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Angul.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White ₹ 3.91 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Petrol Green ₹ 3.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Wild Honey ₹ 3.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow ₹ 4.04 Lakhs
