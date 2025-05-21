Introduction

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 was launched in India shortly after its global debut. This scrambler-styled motorcycle is based on the existing Interceptor 650 and is positioned as the fifth model in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc lineup. With a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh, extending up to ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bear 650 features design and hardware modifications that align with its scrambler characteristics. It takes up style cues from the scramblers of the 1960s and 70s and is built as a more stripped-down iteration of the Interceptor.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 Price:

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced from ₹3.39 lakh for the base variant and ₹3.44 lakh for the mid-spec variant. The Top variant is priced at ₹3.51 lakh while the Special variant comes at ₹3.59 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Royal Enfield Bear 650 launched?

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 was launched on November 5, 2024. The motorcycle is built in a typical scrambler fashion as an homage to the youngest-ever winner of the brutal Big Bear Run in California, who completed the desert race on a 500cc Royal Enfield Fury.

How many variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Bear 650 are available?

The Interceptor Bear 650 is available in multiple variants, with pricing beginning at ₹3.39 lakh and reaching ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing structure varies based on paint schemes and specific design elements, maintaining its position as a distinctive scrambler offering in the 650 cc segment.

The base variant is available in a Boardwalk White colour scheme while the Mid variant comes in Petrol Green and Wild Honey. The Top variants come with a Golden Shadow scheme while the Special variant comes in the Two Four Nine colour scheme.

What features are available in the Royal Enfield Bear 650?

Inspired by scramblers from the 1960s and 1970s, the Interceptor Bear 650 features a stripped-down aesthetic while reinforcing elements that support off-road capability. The design includes a scrambler-style seat, a distinctive number board on the side panels, and an updated paint scheme. The motorcycle is equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, including the headlamp and indicators. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with dual-purpose MRF Nylorex tyres, enhancing its ability to handle mixed terrains. The motorcycle also integrates a full-colour TFT screen with built-in navigation, a feature carried over from the new Himalayan.

What are the engine and specifications of the Royal Enfield Bear 650?

Powering the Interceptor Bear 650 is the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and a peak torque of 57 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The torque output is 5 Nm higher than that of the standard Interceptor 650. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is complemented by a new two-into-one exhaust system, reducing the overall weight of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle receives notable hardware upgrades, including 43 mm Showa upside-down front forks offering 130 mm of travel. At the rear, it is equipped with new twin shock absorbers providing 115 mm of travel. The front disc brake size has been increased to 320 mm for improved stopping power. The model also features switchable dual-channel ABS.

What is the Royal Enfield Bear 650’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is 22 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary dpeneding on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Royal Enfield Bear 650?

The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, slightly reduced from the standard Interceptor 650 due to the updated exhaust system. The increased seat height of 830 mm and ground clearance of 184 mm align with its scrambler intent, offering improved adaptability for off-road conditions. The wheel setup, with a larger front wheel, provides stability and confidence while tackling uneven surfaces.

What does the Royal Enfield Bear 650 rival in its segment?

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 does not have a direct rival in the market, given its scrambler positioning within the middleweight segment. It competes indirectly with models such as the Triumph Scrambler 400X and other mid-capacity retro-styled motorcycles, but its combination of classic styling, modern features, and off-road capability makes it a unique offering in its category.