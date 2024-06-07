Rowwet Vegatron on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Vegatron on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Vegatron dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Rowwet Vegatron on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rowwet Vegatron is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Surat, Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Surat and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Vegatron STD ₹ 1.30 Lakhs