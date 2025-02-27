HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TronoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Rowwet Trono Left View
View all Images

ROWWET Trono

Launched in Dec 2019

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Trono Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 91.36 kmph

Trono: 100.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 144.41 km

Trono: 130.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

Trono: 3.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.5 kwh

Trono: 2.88 kwh

View all Trono Specs and Features

About Rowwet Trono

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Trono.
VS
Rowwet Trono
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Tap here to expand
Rowwet Trono Variants
Rowwet Trono price starts at ₹ 1.81 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.81 Lakhs*
100 kmph
130 km
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.88 kWh
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Rowwet Trono Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Rowwet Trono Images

8 images
View All Trono Images

Rowwet Trono Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range130 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours
View all Trono specs and features

Rowwet Trono comparison with similar bikes

Rowwet Trono
Matter Aera
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Maruthisan Racer
Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Birla V6
Birla DMS
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Seeka SSeagun
Tork Motors Kratos
₹1.81 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.74 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.71 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.93 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.69 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
120 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingTrono vs AeraTrono vs EvoqisTrono vs RacerTrono vs SBoltTrono vs KM 3000Trono vs V6Trono vs DMSTrono vs Ferrato DisruptorTrono vs SSeagunTrono vs Kratos
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Rowwet Bikes

View all Rowwet Bikes

Rowwet Trono EMI

Select Variant:
STD
100 kmph | 130 km
₹ 1.81 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
100 kmph | 130 km
₹1.81 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2921.84/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesRowwet BikesRowwet Trono