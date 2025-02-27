Launched in Dec 2019
Category Average: 91.36 kmph
Trono: 100.0 kmph
Category Average: 144.41 km
Trono: 130.0 km
Category Average: 4.55 hrs
Trono: 3.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.5 kwh
Trono: 2.88 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|2.88 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|130 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
Rowwet Trono
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
130 km
Range
125 km
Range
140 km
Range
120 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
