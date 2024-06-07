Rowwet Rame on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Rame on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Rame dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Rowwet Rame on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rowwet Rame is mainly compared to Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Jaipur, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 95,998 in Jaipur and BGauss RUV350 starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Rame STD ₹ 1.20 Lakhs