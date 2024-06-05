HT Auto
Rowwet Rame XL On Road Price in Pune

Rowwet Rame XL On Road Price in Pune

Rowwet Rame XL Front Left View
1.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Rame XL Price in Pune

Rowwet Rame XL on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rowwet Rame XL STD₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Rowwet Rame XL Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,91,799
Insurance
6,696
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
1,98,495
EMI@4,266/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Rowwet Rame XL Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iQube Price in Pune
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Motofaast Price in Pune
Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex

1.89 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
450 Apex Price in Pune
SVITCH CSR 762

SVITCH CSR 762

1.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CSR 762 Price in Pune
Birla JF

Birla JF

1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
JF Price in Pune
ADMS Bravo

ADMS Bravo

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bravo Price in Pune

Popular Rowwet Bikes

    News

    The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
    Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
    5 Jun 2024
    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also based on the J-platform sharing the same 349 cc engine and other components but is targeted at younger buyers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants explained
    4 Jun 2024
    Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine, freeing up space under the seat. This allows for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for maintaining the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator.
    Kawasaki set to expand hybrid technology with two new models. Check details
    3 Jun 2024
    The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
    31 May 2024
    The CFMoto 500SR Voom takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the 1990s with its curved fairing, round LED DRLs
    CFMoto 500SR Voom retro-styled sportbike breaks cover for China
    31 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
