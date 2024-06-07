Rowwet Rame XL on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Rowwet Rame XL on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Rowwet Rame XL dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Rowwet Rame XL on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Rowwet Rame XL is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Mumbai, Okaya EV Motofaast which starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs in Mumbai and Ather Energy 450 Apex starting at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Rame XL STD ₹ 1.98 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price