River Indie On Road Price in Jaipur

1.55 Lakhs*
Jaipur
Indie Price in Jaipur

River Indie on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
River Indie STD₹ 1.55 Lakhs
River Indie Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,000
RTO
24,975
Insurance
5,504
On-Road Price in Jaipur
1,55,479
EMI@3,342/mo
River Indie Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Jaipur
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Jaipur
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3

Hero Electric AE-3

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Jaipur
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Jaipur
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Jaipur

River Indie News

Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
19 Jan 2024
River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
30 Nov 2023
River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
River begins deliveries of its maiden Indie electric scooter
17 Oct 2023
Aravind Mani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, River and Vipin George, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, River with the Indie scooter
River EV rolls out first Indie electric scooter, deliveries to commence in September
25 Aug 2023
The River Indie competes in the premium electric scooter segment and arrives with lots of promises against its rivals
River Indie vs Ola S1 vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Spec comparo
25 Feb 2023
 River Indie News

Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
