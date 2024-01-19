HT Auto
River Indie On Road Price in Coimbatore

River Indie Left Side View
River Indie Left View
River Indie Rear Left View
River Indie Speedometer View
River Indie Taillight View
River Indie Wheel View
1.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Coimbatore
Indie Price in Coimbatore

River Indie on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
River Indie STD₹ 1.55 Lakhs
...Read More

River Indie Variant Wise Price List in Coimbatore

STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,000
RTO
24,975
Insurance
5,504
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Coimbatore)
1,55,479
River Indie Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.35 Lakhs
S1 Pro Price in Coimbatore
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
450x Price in Coimbatore
UPCOMING
Hero Adventure Scooter

Hero Adventure Scooter

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Coimbatore
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
V1 Price in Coimbatore
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Coimbatore

River Indie News

Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
19 Jan 2024
River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
30 Nov 2023
River Indie electric scooter sources power from a 6.7 kWh electric motor, which churns out 26 Nm of torque.
River begins deliveries of its maiden Indie electric scooter
17 Oct 2023
Aravind Mani, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer, River and Vipin George, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, River with the Indie scooter
River EV rolls out first Indie electric scooter, deliveries to commence in September
25 Aug 2023
The River Indie competes in the premium electric scooter segment and arrives with lots of promises against its rivals
River Indie vs Ola S1 vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Spec comparo
25 Feb 2023
River Indie FAQs

