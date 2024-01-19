What is the on-road price of River Indie in Coimbatore? The on-road price of River Indie STD in Coimbatore is Rs. 1.55 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for River Indie in Coimbatore? The RTO charges for River Indie STD in Coimbatore amount to Rs. 24,975, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for River Indie in Coimbatore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for River Indie in Coimbatore is Rs. 3,153.