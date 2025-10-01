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RIVER Indie Monsoon Blue Colour

₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2960
4.6
11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Indie Monsoon Blue Colour

Monsoon blue

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