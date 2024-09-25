What is the on-road price of Revolt Motors RV1 in Surat? The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Surat is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV1 in Surat? The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Surat amount to Rs. 7,999, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Revolt Motors RV1 in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV1 in Surat is Rs. 1,801.