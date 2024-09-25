What is the on-road price of Revolt Motors RV1 in Jaipur? The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Jaipur is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV1 in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV1 Plus in Jaipur amount to Rs. 7,999, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Revolt Motors RV1 in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV1 in Jaipur is Rs. 1,801.