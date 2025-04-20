hamburger icon
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX On Road Price in Surat

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front Left View
1/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Front View
2/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Left View
3/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Seat View
4/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Fuel Tank View
5/14
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Headlight View
View all Images
6/14
1.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
RV BlazeX Price in Surat

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD₹ 1.42 Lakhs
...Read More

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

RV BlazeX STD

₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.24 KWh
85 Kmph
150 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,990
RTO
6,899
Insurance
19,642
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Surat)
1,41,531
EMI@3,042/mo
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX FAQs

The on-road price of Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Surat is Rs. 1.42 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Surat amount to Rs. 6,899, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX in Surat is Rs. 2,870.
The insurance charges for Revolt Motors RV BlazeX STD in Surat are Rs. 19,642, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

