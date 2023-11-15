Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price in Dadra Nagar Haveli starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price in Dadra Nagar Haveli starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 dealers and showrooms in Dadra Nagar Haveli for best offers. Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price breakup in Dadra Nagar Haveli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 RV400 STD ₹ 1.07 Lakhs