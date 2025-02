Revolt Motors RV400

Perfect for city ride not for long rides

I have been using this bike for more than 4 years. The bike looks stylish and good-looking with amazing torque and other features. Service experience is not that good but I can say it is lower and close to average. I found it gives me 100 km per charge whereas the company claims 150 km. if you want and bike for 50-60 km rides I would suggest this bike. I am happy with this bike but not with the after-sales services.

By: Rishab kumar (Mar 29, 2024)