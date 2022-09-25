HT Auto

Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 On Road Price in Vijaywada

94,999 Onwards
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Vijaywada are not available.Vijaywada
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Variant Wise Price List

RV300 STD
₹ 94,999*On-Road Price
1500 W
65 kmph
180 km/charge
94,999
94,999
EMI@2,042/mo
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
RV300 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
225 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm

