Home
New Bikes
Revolt Motors Bikes
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
On Road Price in Hazaribagh
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Revolt Motors
Revolt RV300
On Road Price in Hazaribagh
Share
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
Revolt Motors
Revolt RV300
On Road Price in Hazaribagh
Share
₹
94,999
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Hazaribagh
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Revolt Motors
Revolt RV300
Variant Wise Price List
RV300 STD
₹ 94,999*
On-Road Price
1500 W
65 kmph
180 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹94,999
On-Road Price in Hazaribagh
₹94,999
EMI@2,042/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Revolt Motors
Revolt RV300
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
RV300 STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
225 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
