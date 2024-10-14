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RAPTEE T 30 Arctic White Colour

₹2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹4846
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

T 30 Arctic White Colour

Eclipse Black
Horizon Red
Mercury Grey
Arctic White
Arctic white

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Raptee T 30 Images

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