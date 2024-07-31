HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesRaftaarCruzer R1On Road Price in Ludhiana

Raftaar Cruzer R1 On Road Price in Ludhiana

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Front Left View
1/12
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Handle View
2/12
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Headlight View
3/12
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Mirror View
4/12
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Rear Suspension View
5/12
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Seat View
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
84,500*
*On-Road Price
Ludhiana
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Cruzer R1 Price in Ludhiana

Raftaar Cruzer R1 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 88,310. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Raftaar Cruzer R1 STD₹ 88,310
...Read More

Raftaar Cruzer R1 Variant Wise Price List in Ludhiana

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 88,311*On-Road Price
40 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,500
Insurance
3,811
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ludhiana)
88,311
EMI@1,898/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Raftaar Cruzer R1 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
S1 X Price in Ludhiana
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
E1 Price in Ludhiana
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Ludhiana
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Ludhiana
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Ludhiana

Popular Raftaar Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Raftaar Bikes

    News

    Lalit Sharma, Country Head - Polaris India & Indian Motorcycles, talks to HT Auto about the bike maker's presence in India and the way forward
    Interview: “Not looking to go the Harley way in India," Indian Motorcycles boss
    31 Jul 2024
    Yezdi Adventure gets mechanical as well as cosmetic upgrades for 2024.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure launched at 2.10 lakh. Check what's new
    31 Jul 2024
    The one-off TVS Ronin Parakram Kargil Edition has been built by East India Motorcycle Revolution Customs
    One-off custom-built TVS Ronin Parakram pays tribute to the Kargil War heroes
    31 Jul 2024
    The 2024 Classic 350 is expected to retain the J-Series 350 cc long-stroke engine.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be unveiled on 12th August.
    31 Jul 2024
    The Yezdi Adventure is all set to get upgrades in the form of styling changes. The motorcycle is expected to arrive by early August
    Updated Yezdi Adventure teased ahead of launch in August
    30 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    14.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW F 750 GS

    BMW F 750 GS

    11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda CBR300R

    Honda CBR300R

    2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250SR

    CFMoto 250SR

    2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details