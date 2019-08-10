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RAFTAAR Cruzer R1 Red Colour

₹84,500*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1713
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Cruzer R1 Red Colour

Black
Blue
Red
Gray
Red

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