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Cruzer R1
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RAFTAAR
Cruzer R1 Gray Colour
₹84,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1713
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Cruzer R1 Gray Colour
Gray
Explore Color Options For Cruzer R1 Alternatives
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹
86,999
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Magnus Neo Colours
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
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₹
84,443
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PraisePro Colours
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01
₹
99,000 Onwards
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Lectrix LXS 2.0
₹
84,999
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Cruzer R1
vs
LXS 2.0
Evolet Dhanno
₹
84,999
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Dhanno Colours
Raftaar Cruzer R1 Images
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Cruzer R1 Images
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