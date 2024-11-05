HT Auto

Best New Bikes

Popular Filters

Latest BikesUpcoming BikesElectric BikesCruiser BikesBikes under 50000Bikes under 70000Bikes under 1 lakh

No New Bikes

Sort By:

Top Bike Comparisons

    • Yamaha MT-15 V2Petrol |Manual₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Yamaha R15 V4Petrol |Manual₹1.83 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    MT-15 V2 vs R15 V4
    • Honda Activa 6GPetrol |Automatic₹76,684 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
    • Honda Activa 125Petrol |Automatic₹80,256 - 89,429**Ex-showroom price
    Activa 6G vs Activa 125
    • Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Petrol |Manual₹1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • TVS RaiderPetrol |Manual₹84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350Petrol |Manual₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • Royal Enfield Meteor 350Petrol |Manual₹2.06 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350
    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RPetrol |Manual₹16.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    • BMW S 1000 RRPetrol |Manual₹20.75 - 25.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR
    View all Bike Comparisons

    Search bike Dealers

    By Brand & City

    Latest Bike News in India

    The new Hero Karizma XMR 250 looks sharper with integrated winglets in its fairing. It also packs a bigger engine with 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm on offer
    EICMA 2024: New Hero Karizma XMR 250 unveiled with fresh styling, more power
    5 Nov 2024
    The 2025 Hero Xtreme 250R is the near-production version based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept showcased by Hero at EICMA last year
    EICMA 2024: Xtunt 2.5R Concept derived Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter breaks cover
    5 Nov 2024
    The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 shares its underpinning with the Interceptor 650.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched at 3.39 lakh. Key highlights
    6 Nov 2024
    The latest generation of the 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with telescopic WP front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the single-cylinder engine from the recently-updated 390 Duke.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure globally unveiled at EICMA 2024, to launch in India first
    6 Nov 2024
    The new BMW F 450 GS Concept is targeted at A2 licence holders and has been developed from the ground up
    EICMA 2024: BMW F 450 GS Concept revealed. Production bike to arrive in 2025
    6 Nov 2024
    View all
     

    Latest Videos in India

    Skoda Kylaq, based on the carmaker's popular Kushaq SUV, is aimed to disrupt the segment which has witnessed immense rivalry among Indian and foreign carmakers. Skoda aims to sell close to one lakh units of the Kylaq SUV every year to throw a challenge to the segment leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue among others.
    Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon: First look
    6 Nov 2024
    Overall, the BYD eMAX 7 keeps the recognisable teardrop silhouette of an MPV, much like its predecessor, but with refined updates that lend it a distinctly more premium feel.
    BYD eMax 7 review: The electric Innova India needed?
    6 Nov 2024
    Based on a new platform which will also underpin upcoming Jeep Compass SUV, the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with both ICE and electric powertrain options.
    Citroen C5 Aircross Concept: What the India-bound next generation French SUV promises
    24 Oct 2024
    The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
    Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
    23 Oct 2024
    Kia has launched the Carnival MPV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64 lakh (ex--showroom). The three-row MPV has returned to India after a gap of a year since the previous generation model was discontinued due to stricter emission norms.
    Kia Carnival 2024 review: Does it command a business-class like price tag?
    22 Oct 2024
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Bear 650

    Royal Enfield Bear 650

    3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar N125

    Bajaj Pulsar N125

    94,707 - 98,707
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

    Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel

    1.7 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Suzuki GSX-8R

    Suzuki GSX-8R

    9.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW CE-02

    BMW CE-02

    4.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    84,869 - 1.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Oben Rorr EZ

    Oben Rorr EZ

    1.1 - 1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

    2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    KTM 390 Adventure 2024

    KTM 390 Adventure 2024

    3.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    FiltersCLEAR ALL
    BRAND1Specs & Features
    CLOSEAPPLY